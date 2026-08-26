Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik responded to Sanjay Raut's letter on bike taxis, saying the govt will protect auto drivers' livelihoods while also creating employment for Marathi youth, and invited Raut for a discussion.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's concerns over the government's decision to allow app-based bike taxi services, saying the government will protect the livelihoods of traditional autorickshaw and taxi drivers while also ensuring employment opportunities for Marathi youth.

Balancing Jobs and Livelihoods

In his response to Raut's August 23 letter, Sarnaik said he understood the concerns of autorickshaw drivers over the proposed entry of bike taxis, but stressed that the employment opportunities created by the new mode of transport also needed to be considered. "I understand this concern. However, it should also not be forgotten that the decision to introduce bike-taxis will provide new employment opportunities for thousands of Marathi youth. This aspect too needs to be kept in mind," Sarnaik said.

Raut had urged the Transport Minister to reconsider the decision, arguing that app-based bike taxi services operated by platforms could adversely affect thousands of autorickshaw drivers who depend on the profession for their livelihood.

Sarnaik said he regularly meets autorickshaw drivers and representatives of their organisations and maintained that their concerns would remain a priority for the Transport Department. "The government has already taken--and will continue to take--several decisions for the welfare of autorickshaw and taxi drivers," he said.

Sarnaik Demands Evidence for 'Serious Allegations'

Responding to Raut's allegations about possible financial and business links between taxi booking companies and ministers, Sarnaik called them serious allegations and asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to provide concrete evidence. "These are serious allegations. Therefore, instead of giving these allegations a political colour, please submit concrete documents, evidence and facts regarding them," Sarnaik said.

He further asserted that the Transport Department does not take decisions based on personal relationships, but according to rules, laws and passenger interests. "The Transport Department does not take decisions based on 'who knows whom'. Decisions are taken on the basis of rules, laws and the interests of passengers," he said.

'No Company Bigger Than The Government'

Sarnaik also rejected the suggestion that allowing bike taxis would mean placing a company above traditional transport operators, making it clear that all companies would have to follow government regulations. "I want to make it absolutely clear that Rapido is not bigger than the government, nor is any other company bigger than the government. No company will be given a position above the rules," he said.

At the same time, the minister said Maharashtra could not remain isolated from changing transportation trends, noting the growing use of mobile applications to book taxis. "Along with this changing system, it is also the government's responsibility to ensure that the traditional autorickshaw driver's livelihood remains secure, that social security is provided to him and that his profession is made viable. Both these responsibilities will have to be fulfilled simultaneously," Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik Proposes Joint Discussion

Raut had also raised concerns over a proposed march by autorickshaw drivers from Nashik to Mantralaya, alleging that permission for the protest had been denied. Sarnaik said protests were a democratic right but administrative reasons for any denial of permission had to be examined.

Sarnaik welcomed Raut's proposal to meet representatives of the Rickshaw Sangharsh Samiti and suggested that they sit together to find solutions to the drivers' concerns. "Instead of doing politics in the name of autorickshaw drivers, you and I should sit together and find a solution to their actual problems," he said.

Concluding his response, Sarnaik reiterated that the government remained committed to protecting autorickshaw drivers while regulating emerging mobility services. "There is no 'meter' on the government's concern for autorickshaw drivers, nor is it 'free' for any company. The rules are the same for everyone, and the Transport Department is committed to protecting the interests of autorickshaw drivers," he said. (ANI)