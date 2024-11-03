Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees

In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government has introduced colour-coded tracksuits for service providers like drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators. Marked with Kumbh and Tourism logos, these uniforms enhance visitor convenience, safety, and trust by simplifying the identification of official personnel.

In anticipation of the Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government has introduced distinctive tracksuits for essential service providers such as drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to ensure a smooth and organized experience for the millions of devotees and tourists expected to attend the event.

The special uniforms, each marked with symbols of the Kumbh and the Tourism Department, are designed to simplify the identification of service personnel. By making drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators easily recognizable, the government hopes to improve accessibility and ensure that tourists can quickly find assistance as they navigate the vast festival grounds.

Each category of service provider will have distinct uniforms, allowing visitors to differentiate between drivers, sailors, guides, and other helpers. This colour-coded approach is intended to reduce confusion and make it easier for people to locate the help they need, enhancing both convenience and safety.

The new uniforms will add a layer of transparency, with clear logos signalling official service providers affiliated with the Tourism Department. This visibility helps establish trust and reassures tourists, as they can readily identify legitimate service personnel for accurate information and assistance.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer, commented, “For Mahakumbh 2025, service providers like drivers, sailors, guides, and cart operators will wear special tracksuits displaying the Tourism and Kumbh logos. This approach will make it easier for visitors to recognize and approach them, enhancing their overall experience.”

With the scale of Mahakumbh demanding meticulous planning, these new tracksuits are part of a broader effort to organize one of the world's largest gatherings effectively, prioritizing the safety and comfort of every attendee.

