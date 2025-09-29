Rahul Gandhi inquired about the situation in Karur from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, after the stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally resulted in the death of 41 people.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inquired about the situation in Karur from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, after the stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally resulted in the death of 41 people, Congress sources said. According to the sources, Gandhi also spoke with TVK President Vijay to convey his condolences for the deceased.

The death toll from the stampede has risen to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries.

Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

Earlier, Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government for a detailed inquiry into the Karur stampede, visited Government Medical College and Hospital here and said that the people injured are "fine" now. Speaking to reporters following her visit on Sunday, Justice Jagadeesan said, “All are fine in the hospital now. They are getting very good treatment.”

Justice Jagadeesan is heading the one-member enquiry commission, appointed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, to probe the stampede.

In a brief media interaction prior to her Karur visit, she said, "The commission has been set up to address shortcomings. Incidents like this should not occur in the future, and the necessary remedial measures will be taken."

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, when a massive crowd at TVK chief Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

