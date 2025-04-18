The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy for his controversial remarks, which were allegedly derogatory toward Saivism, Vaishnavism, and women.

Justice N Venkatesh, who presided over the case, instructed the police to file an FIR without delay and submit a report to the court by April 23. This order came in response to a petition seeking legal action against Ponmudy for his alleged offensive speech.

The remarks have sparked widespread criticism from various religious and social groups, with many calling for accountability. The court's intervention has now brought the matter under official investigation.

More details are awaited as the police begin proceedings in compliance with the court's instructions.

Earlier, AIADMK women workers on Wednesday staged a protest against state minister K Ponmudy's alleged derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

Speaking to ANI, AIADMK Women's Wing Deputy Secretary Gayathri Raghuram claimed that Ponmudy has been repeatedly making such statements and demanded his removal from the ministerial post.

"K Ponmudy has been repeatedly saying things like these. His apology is also habitual. This runs in DMK's DNA. We have seen how they treated Amma when she became the CM. They have removed him from the position, it is an eye wash, they have not taken any action, he has to be removed from the ministerial post," she said.

AIADMK Spokesperson Apsara Reddy described Ponmudy's remarks as the lowest level of politics India has ever seen, questioning why the people of Tamil Nadu must endure a minister like him.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “Under the instructions of our General Secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, we are protesting against the ridiculous speeches of the state minister K Ponmudy. DMK is in the habit of always making anti-women speeches, and it's bordering now on sexual innuendo. This is the lowest level of politics India has ever seen. MK Stalin has not removed him as the minister, he has only removed him from the party position. Why do the people of Tamil Nadu need to suffer a minister like this?”

