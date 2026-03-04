Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav extended Holi greetings in Patna. Yadav joined traditional celebrations, wishing farmers prosperity. PM Modi also conveyed his wishes on the festival of colours.

Political Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings on the occassion of Holi. "This festival is one of joy and happiness. It has always been a tradition to celebrate Holi with love... We should celebrate Holi with love. Best wishes and congratulations to everyone," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav participated in the long-standing Holi traditions at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, joining residents in singing folk songs and dancing to mark the festival of colours. Ram Kripal Yadav, while speaking to ANI, said, "For the past 40 years, morning walkers have been organising Holi celebrations here. This has been organised once again today. We are sharing hugs and spreading love. This is the festival of colours, of joy, of love. Entire Bihar is celebrating Holi today, and I extend greetings to everyone, especially farmers - may the annadata always be happy and grow more...With their prosperity, Bihar will prosper."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Holi: Significance and Celebration Dates

Meanwhile, the Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)