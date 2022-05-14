Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability: Sena's Sanjay Raut over TN Minister's K Ponmudy remarks

    Sanjay Raut stated that Union Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge of having one language in all states.

    Mumbai, First Published May 14, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made a pitch for the "one country, one language" on Saturday, stating Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability. However, Union Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge of having one language in all states.

    His comment comes more than a month after Shah stated that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English rather than the local language. Shah's statement was vehemently opposed by several prominent political leaders in southern states, who said forcing Hindi on people was unacceptable and part of an agenda to weaken regional languages.

    While talking to reporters, Raut remarked. The comment responded to a question about Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy, who had earlier condemned any alleged imposition of Hindi and questioned claims that learning the language would lead to employment.

    Taking a shot at those who insist that learning Hindi will get you a job, the Tamil Nadu minister also asked who is presently selling 'pani puri' in Coimbatore, an evident reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

    When asked about the remark by the Tamil Nadu minister, Raut stated that his party always respected Hindi.

    Raut stated that whenever he gets the chance, he speaks in Hindi. Because the country should listen to what he has to say, it's a country's language. Hindi is the only language widely accepted and spoken in the entire country, he claimed.

    To emphasise his point, the Shiv Sena leader stated that the Hindi film industry is influential in India and around the world. As a result, he added, no language should be insulted.

    Adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge of having one language in all states. There should be one country, one Constitution, one Nishan (emblem/symbol), and one language, Raut concluded.

    Answering another question related to Congress's party brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Raut stated that the country's grand old party should lift itself. Adding that "Only then can the country expect a change."
     

