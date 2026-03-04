A massive fire erupted at a shop in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, with rescue efforts underway. This incident follows two other recent fires in Kolkata: one at Globsyn Crystal Tower in Salt Lake and another at a manufacturing unit in Anandapur.

A massive fire broke out at a shop in the Madhyamgram area of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal here on Wednesday, officials said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon, and efforts were underway to douse the flames.

Other Recent Fire Incidents

Earlier on February 13, A fire broke out at Globsyn Crystal Tower in Salt Lake, Kolkata, an official said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. All employees present in the building were safely evacuated. Speaking with ANI, an employee from the Globsyn Crystal Tower, Prasun Basu, said, "Wewere inside the building when the fire broke out, and we were immediately asked to vacate the premises. I heard from people that a restaurant below had caught fire. The building has multiple offices as well as restaurants.

"Meanwhile, on January 30, the fire that broke out at a manufacturing unit in Kolkata's Anandapur area has been brought under control, officials said. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Fire Station Officer Pankaj Chowdhury said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is trying to remove debris from the gutted structure. "Fire has been brought under control. KMC people are removing the structure using a gas cutter...," he said. (ANI)