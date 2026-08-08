The ECI extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The enumeration ends on Aug 17, with final rolls published on Oct 27. Nearly 1.09 crore electors were found absent, shifted, duplicate, or dead.

Revised Schedule for Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka, with the enumeration phase now ending on August 17. As per the new schedule for the SIR exercise in the state, the draft voter lists will be published on August 24. The period for filing claims and objections will be from August 24 to September 23. The notice phase, for disposal of claims and objections, will begin on August 24 and will go on till October 22. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27.

Nearly 20% of Electors Flagged as ASDDO

According to a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, 1,09,83,901 (19.81 per cent) of the 5,54,32,314 electors have been found absent, shifted, duplicate, dead or others (ASDDO). 15,90,165 (2.87 per cent) electors were found to be absent or untraceable, 66,14,954 (11.93 per cent) permanently shifted, 16,34,326 (2.95 per cent) dead, 6,96,536 (1.26 per cent) already enrolled, and 4,47,920 (0.81 per cent) others as of 4 pm on Friday.

Bengaluru Urban Reports Highest Discrepancies

The highest number of ASDDO cases were found in Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 17,74,626, 44.13 per cent of the total 40,21,039 electors as of pre-SIR. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South recorded 10,87,829 ASDDO cases, 50.72 per cent of its 21,44,784 electors.

Over 12 Lakh Applications Received for Changes

A total of 182 forms were pending for digitisation at 4 pm on Friday. Till Thursday, August 6, the ECI had received 12,43,012 applications for inclusion, shifting/correction and deletion, with 3,83,345 applications under Form 6 for inclusion of names in the voter list and 31,275 under Form 7 for deletion of names.

Political Parties Raise Concerns Over Irregularities

While the BJP has rallied in favour of the SIR exercise in other states and the Congress was seen opposing it, in Karnataka last month, a Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP delegation submitted a complaint to the Karnataka CEO V Anbukkumar over "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR. (ANI)