A man in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, caught his wife with her lover at a tourist spot and violently assaulted them with a belt. The incident, captured in a viral video, led to the police detaining the husband and his cousin following the wife's complaint.

A man caught his wife with her boyfriend at a tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. Enraged, he used a rope to tie up the woman's boyfriend and a belt to beat the two of them. A video of the boyfriend with his legs bound and the wife standing next to him went viral, bringing attention to the situation. Additionally, the spouse is seen repeatedly striking them with a belt in the footage.

Upon receiving information, the police took up the matter. Based on the woman's complaint, the police detained her husband and his cousin. The incident happened on October 20 in Bhadaiyakund, a well-liked tourist destination in the Shivpuri area. According to reports, the woman's husband discovered her and her lover together when they were at the tourist destination.

This made the husband so angry that he immediately called his cousin, and the two confronted the couple. After that, the spouse allegedly took off his belt and began beating the boyfriend.

The situation turned violent when the husband and his cousin allegedly tied the boyfriend's legs and beat him with a belt. The husband also allegedly assaulted his wife. According to reports, the incident happened in a public location of the tourist destination.

As the incident occurred in a public place, it was captured in several videos that were doing the rounds on social media on Monday. One video shows the boyfriend with his legs tied, being thrashed by a man. The wife can also be seen being assaulted by her husband in the middle of the road.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

After learning about the occurrence, the police intervened and apprehended the woman's husband and cousin. Further facts concerning the event, such as whether a formal complaint has been filed against the accused, have yet to be confirmed.