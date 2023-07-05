Madhya Pradesh urination case: Officials demolish accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal properties

On Wednesday, Shukla was arrested after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and ordered his arrest under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). "We will not spare him at any cost," he said.

The state administration in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district carried out a significant operation against Pravesh Shukla, the accused in the urination case. On Wednesday, his illegal encroachment was demolished as part of the crackdown.

A video capturing Pravesh Shukla verbally abusing a tribal man at Sidhi's Kubari market, followed by urinating on him while intoxicated, quickly gained widespread attention online, leading to widespread outrage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded the demolition of the properties of Shukla.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "The incident of a local leader urinating on an Adivasi/Dalit youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh is shameful, inhuman and condemnable. The government waking up only after the video went viral proves their involvement, that too is very sad."

"The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against the criminal not only by invoking NSA but also by confiscating or demolishing properties owned by him. It also should not shield the accused," she added.

This incident also triggered a war of words with the Congress alleging that the culprit is an associate of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla — a charge that BJP has denied. The MP BJP has also constituted a four-member committee to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief VD Sharma said.