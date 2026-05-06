Two persons were burnt alive and one was injured after their car crashed into an electric pole on NH-44 in Gwalior. Police said the high-speed collision caused the car to catch fire. The victims were returning from a wedding.

Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained serious injuries after their car crashed into an electric pole and caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said.

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The accident took place near Arru Tiraaha on National Highway (NH)-44 under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in Gwalior district at around 2 am. The passengers were reportedly returning to their home in Shivpuri after attending a wedding function in Gwalior when the tragic incident occurred.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Robin Jain told ANI that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it rammed into an electric pole, causing the electricity to spread through the vehicle and catch fire. "An unfortunate incident occurred near Arru Tiraaha under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in which two people from Shivpuri came to attend a wedding in Gwalior via car and while returning at around 2:00 AM, their vehicle collided with an electric pole, running at high speed. The impact caused a current surge in the car, and since there were some flammable substances in the car, something like crackers etc, which led to a fierce fire. Two people died on the spot, and one was severely injured," Jain said.

He added that police teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information, brought the situation under control, and shifted the injured person to the hospital for treatment. "We will register a case into the matter and will conduct an investigation. The CCTV footage and other evidence will be collected and further action will be taken based on the facts and findings," the DSP said. Further investigation is currently underway, police confirmed.

Separate Accident in Dhar Kills 15

In a separate incident reported earlier on April 30, at least 15 people were killed and several others critically injured after a pickup vehicle lost control and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Officials had confirmed that around 35 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident, with multiple victims, including children and women, declared dead at the hospital.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade visited the district hospital and confirmed the death toll, while noting that several patients remained in critical condition. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and senior administrative officials had also visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support to the affected families. Medical officials had described the incident as one of the most severe road tragedies in the region in recent times, with emergency teams working to stabilise multiple critically injured patients.(ANI)