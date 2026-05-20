Fuel prices across India increased again following a recent hike of nearly 90 paise per litre. The revision is linked to rising global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, which have increased import costs. This has sparked nationwide concerns over inflation and rising transportation costs.

Fuel prices across India remained high on May 20 following the latest petrol and diesel price revision announced by oil marketing companies on May 19. The hike of nearly 90 paise per litre came just days after an earlier increase, intensifying concerns over inflation and rising transportation costs nationwide.

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The latest fuel revision has been linked to rising global crude oil prices and growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Industry experts say uncertainty in global energy markets has increased import costs, forcing oil companies to revise domestic fuel rates again.

Major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad witnessed elevated fuel prices after the latest revision. Consumers, transport operators, and small businesses have raised concerns over the repeated hikes, warning that it could eventually increase the cost of food, logistics, and essential goods.

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City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices (May 20, 2026)

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) Diesel Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 98.67 Rs 91.57 Mumbai Rs 104.21 Rs 96.65 Kolkata Rs 100.32 Rs 93.19 Chennai Rs 101.91 Rs 94.81 Bengaluru Rs 103.45 Rs 95.38 Hyderabad Rs 106.12 Rs 98.04

Opposition parties also criticised the Centre over the continued fuel price increases, claiming the hikes would put additional pressure on middle-class families already struggling with inflation. Economists have warned that rising diesel prices could particularly affect transportation and public services in the coming weeks.

Oil companies, however, maintain that global crude volatility and geopolitical tensions remain the key reasons behind the latest fuel rate revisions. Analysts believe fuel prices may continue to fluctuate if international oil prices remain unstable.

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