Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth Rs 47,990 crore. A major chunk of Rs 44,515 crore is allocated for health programmes till 2031, with other funds for infrastructure, agriculture, and women empowerment.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals worth around Rs 47,990 crore for infrastructure development, healthcare, agriculture, women empowerment and other sectors.

Rs 44,515 Crore for Health Sector

Among the key decisions taken under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Cabinet allocated the largest share of Rs 44,515.13 crores for the continutionoperation of various health programmes from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The approval includes Rs 28,083.47 crore for the National Health Mission and Rs 12,123.81 crore for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat for non-SECC beneficiaries. Another Rs 1,159.58 crore has been approved for security and sanitation arrangements at health institutions, while Rs 654.84 crore has been sanctioned for the district-level staff scheme.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Along with this, the Cabinet approved Rs 1,757.55 crore for the 44.83-km Bhopal-Vidisha four-lane road with paved shoulders, as part of the state government's plan to develop Bhopal as a metropolitan city. Paved shoulders reduced the risk of fatal crashes and improved the safety of pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles.

Agriculture, Forestry, and Research

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 918 crore for continuing the scheme for distribution of dividends to Joint Forest Management Committees from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The extended scheme will also provide dividends to residents of areas associated with the committees along with workers.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers sanctioned allotment of 20 hectares of land on a permanent lease in Bhaukhedi village of Ichhawar tehsil in Sehore district for establishment of the National Soybean Research Institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The decision is aimed at strengthening research and development related to soybean cultivation.

Promoting Women Empowerment

To promote women's empowerment, the Cabinet approved an annual Rani Durgavati State-Level Award of Rs 2 lakh for a woman engaged in social service while overcoming challenging circumstances. It also approved increasing the Rani Avanti Bai State-Level Bravery Award, instituted in 2006, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The Council of Ministers further approved Rs 795.59 crore for the continued operation of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University for next five financial years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Currently, the university has 11 colleges and eight research centres, which conduct activities related to agricultural education, research and extension.

Similarly, the Cabinet granted Rs 2.50 crore for the continued maintenance of departmental properties under the Mineral Resources Department from 2026-27 to 2030-31. (ANI)