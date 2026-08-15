Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress and BRS governments of creating a debt trap for the state, while asserting that the Modi-led Centre was focused on development. Other BJP leaders spoke on 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government in the state and the previous BRS government of pushing Telangana towards a debt trap, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre was working for the state's development.

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Rao said people should assess the development taking place in Telangana and identify who was contributing to the state's progress. "While Narendra Modi is developing Telangana with several projects, the present Congress government and the previous BRS government are now trying to keep the state in a debt trap," Rao said.

He also added that the Centre's schemes are not being implemented by the current government. He urged people to look at the development initiatives being undertaken in Telangana and said Independence Day should also be an occasion to assess the direction in which the state was moving. "This Independence Day, people should see what is happening in the state of Telangana and who is developing the state of Telangana," the BJP leader said.

Leaders Champion 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and called for collective participation in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat'. This vision encompasses a corruption-free system, a policy of zero tolerance, and targeted support for the poor," Dattatreya said.

He said the participation of citizens was essential to achieving the development goals and described collective effort as the essence of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. "Everyone should participate in these endeavours; propelling the nation forward through such collective effort is the very essence of the 'Viksit Bharat' goal and the true objective of our independence," Dattatreya said.

BJP leader Sudhakar Reddy, meanwhile, paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle and said their contributions must continue to be remembered. "Lots of people sacrificed their lives for this independence. We remember their services," Reddy said.

He said India would continue on its development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, with the vision extending beyond the national level. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will go forward for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Telangana, and Viksit everywhere," Reddy said.

Focus on Youth and Nation-Building

Reddy also called for greater focus on young people and urged efforts to build a drug-free India. "We have to inculcate 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' within youth," he said, stressing the need to keep the younger generation away from substance abuse and encourage them to contribute to nation-building.

He also said there was a need to inculcate greater patriotism among the younger generation and students. Reddy alleged that certain vested interests were attempting to disturb the country's peaceful atmosphere. "Some evil designs and vested interests are bent upon defaming our integrity and peaceful spirit. They want disturbance in the country. But they will not be successful," Reddy said.

The remarks by the BJP leaders came as Telangana joined celebrations across the country to mark the 80th Independence Day. Flag-hoisting ceremonies and patriotic programmes were organised at government institutions, political party offices and other locations. While Rao targeted the Congress and BRS over the state's finances, Dattatreya highlighted the Centre's vision of a corruption-free and developed India. Reddy, meanwhile, focused on remembering the freedom fighters and ensuring that the country's youth contribute to the development journey while staying away from drugs. (ANI)