Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Railway employee, wife jump in front of moving train with 2 children

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a railway trackman, his wife, and their two children were found dead on the railway tracks after reportedly jumping in front of a moving train on Wednesday (June 5) morning, police said.

The incident took place in Sihoda village, under the jurisdiction of the Bhedaghat police station, according to City Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema. The reason behind the incident remains unclear.

The deceased have been identified as Narendra Chadhar, a resident of Sihoda village, his wife Reena, and their two daughters, aged 6 years and 3 months. Their bodies were found on the railway track, with Narendra's motorcycle parked nearby, Nema said.

"It appears to be a case of suicide," the official said, adding that an investigation is underway to explore all possible angles. The bodies have been sent for forensic examination.

Narendra Chadhar's father-in-law, Shankar Lal Chadhar, revealed to reporters that his daughter Reena had called him on Tuesday, mentioning a dispute with her mother-in-law. He had dismissed it as a typical family matter and had not anticipated the severity of the situation.

"I have no information on what led my son-in-law and daughter to take such an extreme step. I only found out about the incident this morning," Shankar Lal Chadhar said.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

