    PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Jhabua (WATCH)

    Fourteen urban water supply schemes were initiated under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. This initiative is expected to benefit over 50,000 urban households across multiple districts in Madhya Pradesh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 11) made a significant visit to Madhya Pradesh, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a multiple development projects amounting to approximately Rs 7,300 crores. This visit holds particular importance as it precedes the imminent Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the strategic positioning of Madhya Pradesh with its six reserved seats for tribals.

    Key initiatives and beneficiary schemes:

    Aahar Anudan Yojana:
    One of the highlights of the visit was the distribution of monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the Aahar Anudan Yojana. Aimed at providing Rs 1,500 per month for nutritious food, this scheme specifically targets women from backward tribes.

    BJD MP Ramesh Majhi suffers minor injuries in Nabarangpur road accident

    SVAMITVA Scheme:
    Under the SVAMITVA scheme, the Prime Minister distributed 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of land rights), a crucial initiative providing documentary evidence affirming individuals' land rights.

    Tantya Mama Bhil University:
    The foundation stone for the Tantya Mama Bhil University was laid during the visit. With a budget of Rs 170 crore, this institution is designed to offer world-class infrastructure for the holistic development of students, particularly those from tribal-dominated districts.

    Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana:
    Funds amounting to Rs 55.9 crore were transferred to 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. These funds are earmarked for various construction activities, including Anganwadi Bhawans, fair price shops, health centers, additional school rooms, and internal roads.

    Delhi airport gridlock: IndiGo flight's landing mishap sparks runway delays

    CM Rise School:
    In Jhabua, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 'CM Rise School.' This modern school is set to integrate technology, providing facilities like smart classes and an e-Library for students.

    Talavada Project:
    Addressing the crucial need for drinking water supply, the Talavada Project was launched, benefiting more than a thousand villages in Dhar and Ratlam.

    AMRUT 2.0:
    These projects aim to address diverse needs, ranging from education and land rights to water supply and urban transformation, showcasing a comprehensive approach towards uplifting communities in the state.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
