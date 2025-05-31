Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. On the occasion of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary at the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, PM Modi inaugurated Datia and Satna Airports, transforming connectivity in the region.

He also inaugurated Indore Metro, the first metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh, which includes 28 stations and is estimated to cost Rs 7,500 crore.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “All these projects will enhance facilities in Madhya Pradesh, accelerate development, and create many new employment opportunities.”

PM Modi pays tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar

Paying his tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, the Prime Minister asserted that just hearing this name evokes a deep sense of reverence.

"She is a symbol of how, when there is public willpower and firm determination, even the most adverse circumstances can be overcome and transformed into remarkable outcomes. Centuries ago, when the country was shackled in slavery, accomplishing such great deeds that future generations would continue to speak of them was no easy task," he said.

"At a time when our culture and temples were under attack, Lokmata took it upon herself to protect and preserve them. She undertook the restoration of countless temples and pilgrimage sites across the country, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple. It is my privilege that the very Kashi where Lokmata Ahilyabai carried out so many developmental works has also given me the opportunity to serve," PM Modi said.

Further, he urged the farmers to practice crop diversification which, he said, Ahilyabai had told 250-300 years ago.

"To increase farmers' income, Lokmata Ahilyabai had told us 250-300 years ago to encourage cotton and spice farming. Even today, after 250-300 years, we have to continuously tell our farmers to practice crop diversification. You cannot get stuck in only cultivating paddy or sugarcane," PM Modi said.

At the occasion, Prime Minister Modi released the 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' in honour of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.