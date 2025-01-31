Madhya Pradesh: Man steps on Shivling, posts reel on Instagram; Arrested, thrashed by locals (WATCH)

A viral video from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, shows Imran Sukka stepping on a Shivling, sparking outrage. Hindu groups filed a complaint, leading to his arrest. A history-sheeter, he was attacked by locals while in custody. Police intervened, and authorities planned to expel him.

A controversial video from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, showing a man stepping on a Shivling. The incident has sparked outrage, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Imran Sukka. Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, strongly opposed the act and complained to the police.

According to reports, the video was recorded on January 29 and was shared on Instagram through an account named "Sukha Maharaj." The video, which was seen as an insult to Lord Shiva, triggered massive anger among Hindu groups. Following the complaint filed by a person named Mahavir, the police registered a case under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code.



Ratlam police arrested Imran, who is reportedly a history sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him. While being taken into custody, angry locals attacked him, expressing their frustration over the incident. The police intervened and escorted him safely.



Before being sent to jail, Imran was taken for a medical checkup at Ratlam Government Hospital. However, outside the police post at the hospital, he was again assaulted by some enraged individuals. Police officials managed to rescue him and complete the legal proceedings.

Ratlam SP Amit Kumar confirmed that strict action had been taken against the accused, considering both the viral video and his past criminal record. Authorities are also planning legal measures to expel him from the district.

