Baba Ramdev's hair flip at Kumbh Mela goes VIRAL, Hema Malini reacts hilariously [WATCH]

A viral video from Kumbh Mela shows Baba Ramdev’s hair flip hilariously smacking a sadhu, while Hema Malini reacts laughing. The moment has taken the internet by storm.
 

Baba Ramdev's hair flip at Kumbh Mela goes VIRAL, Hema Malini reacts hilariously [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

A video featuring Baba Ramdev at the Kumbh Mela is quickly going viral, capturing a hilarious and lighthearted moment that has left the internet amused. In the clip, Baba Ramdev, while taking a dip in the holy waters of the Ganga Sangam, flips his long hair back in a graceful motion. However, the unexpected twist occurs when his hair lands straight on the head of a sadhu standing behind him, delivering an unintentional smack. 

The unexpected and humorous incident caught the attention of those present, including veteran actress Hema Malini, who couldn't help but laugh at the amusing mishap. Baba Ramdev himself also seemed to find the moment funny, adding to the joy and laughter surrounding the scene. The video has since spread widely on social media, with viewers sharing their laughter over this candid and unintentional moment of humor at the sacred event.

Hema Malini, who was also present at the Kumbh Mela, had a spiritual experience of her own during the event. On Monday evening, the actress and politician met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, known as Pujya Prabhushri Ji, at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp. She took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, which she described as a profoundly special experience. Expressing her gratitude, Hema Malini shared that she felt blessed to be part of the grand occasion, amidst millions of other pilgrims.

While the Kumbh Mela remains an awe-inspiring event for many, there has been some concern about the large crowds. The gathering on Mauni Amavasya saw chaotic moments, with some social media users suggesting that authorities should consider restricting celebrities from attending until the crowd settled down. A stampede-like situation during the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya led to casualties, which prompted officials to address the need for better crowd management during future events.

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Star kids launched by Karan Johar

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records vkp

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records

WATCH Did Sherlyn Chopra adopt baby girl? Playboy model poses with her daughter for paparazzi RBA

WATCH: Did Sherlyn Chopra adopt baby girl? Playboy model poses with her daughter for paparazzi (VIDEO)

I am speechless: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH) HRD

‘I am speechless’: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH)

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra NTI

Anuja OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Indian short film backed by Priyanka Chopra

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Recent Stories

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film RBA

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Netflix: 5 dialogues from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon