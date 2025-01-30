Baba Ramdev's hair flip at Kumbh Mela goes VIRAL, Hema Malini reacts hilariously [WATCH]

A video featuring Baba Ramdev at the Kumbh Mela is quickly going viral, capturing a hilarious and lighthearted moment that has left the internet amused. In the clip, Baba Ramdev, while taking a dip in the holy waters of the Ganga Sangam, flips his long hair back in a graceful motion. However, the unexpected twist occurs when his hair lands straight on the head of a sadhu standing behind him, delivering an unintentional smack.

The unexpected and humorous incident caught the attention of those present, including veteran actress Hema Malini, who couldn't help but laugh at the amusing mishap. Baba Ramdev himself also seemed to find the moment funny, adding to the joy and laughter surrounding the scene. The video has since spread widely on social media, with viewers sharing their laughter over this candid and unintentional moment of humor at the sacred event.

Hema Malini, who was also present at the Kumbh Mela, had a spiritual experience of her own during the event. On Monday evening, the actress and politician met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, known as Pujya Prabhushri Ji, at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp. She took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, which she described as a profoundly special experience. Expressing her gratitude, Hema Malini shared that she felt blessed to be part of the grand occasion, amidst millions of other pilgrims.

While the Kumbh Mela remains an awe-inspiring event for many, there has been some concern about the large crowds. The gathering on Mauni Amavasya saw chaotic moments, with some social media users suggesting that authorities should consider restricting celebrities from attending until the crowd settled down. A stampede-like situation during the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya led to casualties, which prompted officials to address the need for better crowd management during future events.

