UP cop suspended after viral video shows soil dumped in Bhandara food vessel; WATCH

Brijesh Tiwari, the station in-charge of Soraon police station in Prayagraj, has been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him dumping soil in a food vessel at a Bhandara.

Brijesh Tiwari, station in-charge of Soraon police station, has been suspended after a video went viral in which he was allegedly seen dumping soil in a food vessel at a 'Bhandara' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh prohibited VIP protocols during 'Amrit Snan' and other major bathing festivals to ensure an equal and seamless experience for all pilgrims at the ongoing Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj.

All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri--as well as a day before and after these festivals--would not receive special privileges, a press release by the UP government stated on Thursday.

"In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the administration will not implement any VIP privileges on these significant bathing days or the surrounding dates. This policy was announced well in advance of the fair's commencement, and now, steps are being taken to reinforce it strictly," the release stated.

Notably, at the start of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government issued a circular prohibiting VIP movement on Amrit Snan and major bathing festivals, including the day before and the day after these events.

"With this initiative, the Yogi government aims to provide a smooth and memorable experience for all pilgrims during the major bathing festivals at Mahakumbh. Devotees will no longer have to face inconveniences like route changes, restrictions, or delays due to VIP movement," the release added.

Additionally, the government has made it clear that any VIP or VVIP movement must be informed at least a week in advance. This rule will help prevent last-minute VIP visits that could disrupt arrangements for pilgrims.

Given the expected large crowds on these significant bathing days, authorities have also urged visitors to remain patient and take necessary precautions while attending the holy event. 

