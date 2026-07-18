The Madhya Pradesh government, led by CM Mohan Yadav, will hold its eighth Destination Cabinet Meeting in Jagdishpur. The initiative aims to take governance beyond the secretariat and promote the state's historical and cultural heritage sites.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to host its next destination cabinet meeting on Sunday at Jagdishpur in outskirts of Bhopal, as the state government continues its initiative of holding Cabinet meetings at locations of historical, cultural and administrative significance across the state. The special meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be held at the archaeological heritage site of Jagdishpur, formerly known as Islamnagar, on Sunday, July 19.

According to an official release, the initiative aims to take governance beyond the State Secretariat in Bhopal, bring decision-making closer to the people, and promote Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural and historical heritage. The Destination Cabinet Meeting initiative, introduced under Chief Minister Yadav's leadership, is described by the government as a first-of-its-kind governance model in the country. Besides facilitating policy decisions in different regions of the state, the meetings are also intended to raise awareness about heritage sites and boost tourism.

A Look at Past Destination Meetings

Over the past two-and-a-half years, seven Destination Cabinet Meetings have been organised outside Bhopal in districts including Jabalpur, Damoh, Khargone, Indore, Narmadapuram, Chhatarpur and Barwani. Several key policy decisions related to public welfare and development have been taken during these meetings.

The initiative began on January 3, 2024, with a Cabinet meeting in Jabalpur dedicated to the legacy of Rani Durgavati. Subsequent meetings were held at Singrampur in Damoh, associated with Rani Durgavati on October 5, 2024; Maheshwar (Jan 24, 2025) and Rajwada (May 20, 2025) in Indore, linked to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Similarly, Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi, Narmadapuram district, dedicated to tribal ruler Raja Bhabhoot Singh on June 3, 2025; the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho on December 9, 2025; and Bhilat Baba Devsthal in Nagalwadi of Barwani district, a prominent tribal region on March 2, 2026.

Future Plans and Vision

Now, the upcoming cabinet meeting on Sunday at Jagdishpur will be the eighth Destination Cabinet Meeting under the initiative. The selection of these venues reflects an effort to honour eminent personalities associated with courage, good governance, public welfare and social service while promoting regional heritage, the release read, elaborating that Chief Minister Yadav has also decided that, in addition to the regular Cabinet, Agriculture Cabinet meetings will be held in different regions of the state. A future Cabinet meeting has also been proposed in Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal. (ANI)