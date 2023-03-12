Madhya Pradesh govt raises wage amount for jail inmates; check details

One-third of the amount can be spent by the prisoners and the another one-third amount can be sent to the family members. The prisoners will get their remuneration after being released from jail.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it has increased the amount of wages of jail inmates. State home minister Narottam Mishra said that skilled prisoners getting Rs 120 per day will now get Rs 154. Unskilled prisoners getting Rs 92 per day earlier will get Rs 72 now.

It is reportedly said that after 2018, the remuneration of prisoners was increased in the state. Half the amount is directly deposited into the inmates' account.

Earlier in January, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebration at Burail jail, Deepk Purohit, IG, Prisons said that wages of inmates are proposed to be enhanced from Rs 90, Rs 100 and Rs 110 to Rs 130, Rs 140 and Rs 150 respectively on the recommendations of the Wages Fixation Committee.

In 2022, the Karnataka government had hiked salaries of convicts in prisons across the state. The salary hikes range between 165-200 percent.

A notification issued by the home department states the revised pay will be valid for three years or until a fresh order is issued.