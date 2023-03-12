Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept

    The Center used societal structure as evidence against same-sex unions, claiming that, on a normative level, society is made up of smaller family groups that are typically organized in a heterogeneous way.

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    The central government on Sunday (March 12) opposed pleas in Supreme Court seeking recognition of same-sex marriage. In its counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court, the Centre said decriminalisation of Section 377 IPC cannot give rise to a claim to seek recognition for same-sex marriage.

    "Statutory recognition of marriage limited to heterosexual in nature is the norm throughout history and is foundational to both existence and continuance of the State," the Centre said.

    Also read: Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    "Hence, considering its social value, the State has a compelling interest in granting recognition to Heterosexual Marriage only to the exclusion of other forms of marriage/unions," the counter-affidavit said.

    "It is submitted that at this stage it is necessary to recognise that while there may be various other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society, the State limits the recognition to the heterosexual form," the Centre said.

    "The State does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society but the same are not unlawful," it added.

    The Center used societal structure as evidence against same-sex unions, claiming that, on a normative level, society is made up of smaller family groups that are typically organized in a heterogeneous way.

    Also read: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

    "This organisation of the building block of society is premised on further continuance of the building blocks i.e. the family unit," it said.

    While other forms of unions may exist in the society which would not be unlawful, it is open for a society to give legal recognition of the form of a union which a society considers to be a quintessential building block for its existence.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashmir shocker Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details AJR

    Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman’s body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya AJR

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made our youth proud: PM Modi in Mandya

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cracks down on state's 'gun culture', over 800 licences cancelled

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details AJR

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details

    Bengaluru Police place over 4,000 cameras around 1,600 junctions in the city to curb crimes AJR

    4,100 cameras at 1,650 junctions in Bengaluru - will beefed up surveillance curb crimes?

    Recent Stories

    Who was Costa Titch? South African rapper dies during Johannesburg performance RBA

    Who was Costa Titch? South African rapper dies during Johannesburg performance

    Simple but significant - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma latest and most SEXY looks in pictrures photos images-ayh

    'Simple but significant' - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest and most SEXY looks

    Kashmir shocker Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details AJR

    Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman’s body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here - adt

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Do not know when next I will get a wicket like this - Shubman Gill on his 100-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't know when next I will get a wicket like this' - Gill on his hundred

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon