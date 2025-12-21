The Mahayuti Alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar), has swept the local bodies polls in Maharashtra. Leaders credit the victory to PM Modi's leadership and development work, and now aim for the Municipal Corporations election.

As the Mahayuti Alliance swept the local bodies polls in Maharashtra, BJP leader Ravindra Chavan on Sunday hailed the people's mandate and eyed the upcoming Municipal Corporations election.

"The people of Maharashtra have decided to go with the Mahayuti under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In the upcoming elections, considering the development work carried out by the government, the people will surely give their mandate to us," Ravindra Chauhan said.

Speaking about the results, BJP leader Prasad Lad said, "The Mahayuti government has done great work under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, and the results are now visible. We have made progress across all areas, whether it's infrastructure development, farmers' issues, or women's safety."

Alliance Secures Overwhelming Majority

Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began at 10 AM today. The elections were conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons.

In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected, according to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis He also congratulated his alliance partners, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP leaders for working hard to get this performance of the party.

Top Leaders Congratulate Partners

"I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers -- all have worked extremely hard," Fadnavis said.

Union Minister Shah also thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.