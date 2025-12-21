As Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with no seasonal decline, Dr S. Chatterjee reports a substantial increase in patients. Hospitals are seeing a surge in cases of cough, breathlessness, and worsening asthma and lung conditions.

Spike in Pollution-Related Health Issues

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Internal Medicine Specialist Dr S. Chatterjee on Sunday said that pollution levels usually begin to decline by this time of year, but that has not happened this season. As a result, hospitals are seeing a significant rise in patients with pollution-related health issues. Chatterjee said patients are increasingly reporting symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, cough, breathlessness, worsening asthma, bronchitis, and flare-ups of pre-existing lung conditions, including interstitial lung disease and lung fibrosis.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to control the pollution till quite late now. Earlier, by this time, the levels would start coming down. But unfortunately, we have failed this time. And that's how the number of patients reporting to hospitals and clinics... has really substantially increased. People are coming in with a runny nose, sneezing, a blocked nose, cough, breathlessness, increased asthma attacks, bronchitis, and people with underlying lung disease, like interstitial lung disease or some form of lung fibrosis... Normally, we have a better capability to fight these changes during the change of season. But the numbers have really gone up this time... The people of the city and the government must act in unison to control pollution...," Dr S Chatterjee told ANI.

Air Quality Dips to 'Very Poor'

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents across the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high. (ANI)