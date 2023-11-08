Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP Election Shocker: Khargone Congress candidate invokes ‘Martyrs of Palestine’ to seek votes (WATCH)

    In a video that has gone viral on X, a Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone talks about the number of Palestinian children who have lost their lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and urges people to observe a 2-minute silence to 'pray for martyrs of Palestine'.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Election 2023, a Congress candidate from Khargone has stirred a controversy on social media for seeking votes in the name of 'martyrs of Palestine'. In a video that has gone viral on X, the Congress leader can be heard talking about the numbers of Palestinian children who have lost their lives due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which erupted on October 7 following an unprovoked attack by the terrorist group.

    "“Palestine mein masoom baccho ki lashey lag chuki hai, kya yeh hum atyachar sahenge? Kya Khargaon badlav laega? (In Palestine, innocent children are being killed. Should we bear this torcher?)" the Congress candidate from Khargone, which has a favourable Muslim population, can be heard saying in the viral video.

    Further, she also requested the people gathered for her election rally to observe a 2-minute silence to 'pray for the martyrs of Palestine'.

    The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

    Also read: 'Light a Diya of hope' : Israel's envoy to India ahead of Diwali 2023

    Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video

    A month ago, the Congress Working Committee stated that it had always supported "for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect."

    Further, the Grand Old Party also passed a resolution stating, "CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days."

    Also read: 1,493 hand grenades, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts & more: Israel exposes Hamas' chilling arsenal (WATCH)

    BJP had accused the Congress of supporting the Hamas terrorist group, with Union minister Pralhad Joshi questioning how the party would defend the country and its residents when it was "openly standing with violence".

    "Congress at it again! Supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets," Joshi had said.

    "With this stand, the leading party of I.N.D.I Alliance has exposed itself to the nation. How will the party protect its nation and citizens when it is openly standing with violence," Joshi added.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
