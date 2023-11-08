Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Light a Diya of hope' : Israel's envoy to India ahead of Diwali 2023

    The conflict in Gaza continues to intensify, with Israel's ground forces actively engaged in the region. Their specific mission is to locate and disable Hamas militants' extensive tunnel network beneath the enclave. This mission is the next phase in Israel's ongoing offensive, which has led to the loss of many Palestinian lives.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    As tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilan, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the people of India. In a video message, he called upon Indians to light a "Diya of Hope" ahead of Diwali for the 240 hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 conflict. Gilan drew parallels to the Diwali tradition of lighting diyas to celebrate Lord Ram's return and urged everyone to use the #DiyaOfHope to share photos of their own lit diyas.

    Gaza City, a significant Hamas stronghold, is surrounded by Israeli forces. Israel claims its troops have advanced to the heart of the densely populated city, while Hamas reports heavy losses inflicted on the invading forces.

    Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the singular focus of their mission, stating, "We have one target – Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms." The conflict shows no signs of abating, and the situation remains highly volatile.

    As the people of India celebrate Diwali, Ambassador Gilan's plea for a "Diya of Hope" serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

