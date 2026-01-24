A video showing seven youth riding on a single motorcycle on Bhopal's busy VIP Road has gone viral, drawing public outrage. None of the riders were wearing helmets and were seen laughing while weaving through traffic.

A shocking violation of traffic rules was reported on VIP Road in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where seven young men were seen riding on a single motorcycle in broad daylight. The dangerous act was captured on video and shared on social media on Thursday and it quickly went viral.

VIP Road is one of the city's busiest routes, connecting major commercial and residential areas.

Riders seen laughing, no helmets worn

The viral video shows all seven riders squeezed onto one motorcycle, none of them wearing helmets. As the bike moves through heavy traffic, the young men can be seen laughing, waving and gesturing at the person recording the clip.

The motorcycle swerved dangerously between cars, buses and pedestrians, putting not only the riders but also others on the road at serious risk.

Public outrage on social media

Soon after the clip surfaced online, it drew sharp criticism from social media users. Many described the act as frightening and irresponsible.

Comments such as “This is a recipe for disaster” and “Where are the cops when we need them?” flooded the post. Several users demanded strict action against the riders to prevent similar incidents.

Police launch investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Basant Kaul said, per a report by The Times of India, the traffic police have taken note of the viral video. He confirmed that a full investigation has been launched.

Police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the VIP Road area to trace the motorcycle’s registration number and identify the riders involved.

Traffic officials said such stunts are a serious offence and can lead to heavy fines, licence cancellation and even jail time. Police urged young riders to follow traffic rules and respect road safety laws.

Officials added that strict action will be taken once the accused are identified.