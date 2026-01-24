- Home
Struggling With Village Life, Newly Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
A newly married woman Anasuya Avinash Aakade died by suicide in Aazadpur village near Kalaburagi. Police said she struggled to adjust to village life after marriage and longed for city living. She was a BSc graduate who had worked in Bengaluru.
Young woman found dead at home on city outskirts
A 26-year-old newly married woman died by suicide in Aazadpur village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, police said. The incident has left both families in shock and raised concerns about emotional stress after marriage.
The deceased was identified as Anasuya Avinash Aakade. She was found hanging at her home while she was alone. The incident came to light on Thursday evening and falls under the limits of the Gulbarga University police station.
Education and work life in Bengaluru
According to family members, Anasuya had completed her BSc degree from a private university in Kalaburagi. After her graduation, she worked in Bengaluru for nearly a year.
During this time, she became used to city life and hoped to build a career and live independently.
Marriage by choice and move to village
Anasuya married Avinash, a close relative she was in love with, in November 2024. The marriage took place after the couple convinced both families.
After the wedding, she moved to Aazadpur village, where her husband lived. The village is described as a semi-urban area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, where his family has lived for generations.
Struggle to adjust to village life
Family sources said Anasuya found it difficult to adjust to village life. She often complained about the lack of city comforts and opportunities.
Her three sisters live in cities, which made her feel emotionally distressed and inferior, relatives said. She repeatedly told her parents that she wanted to return to city life, focus on her career and be financially independent.
However, her parents wanted her to live with her husband in the village.
Police investigation underway
According to the complaint filed by both families, Anasuya’s inability to adjust to village life within two months of marriage led to severe emotional stress.
Gulbarga University police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.
