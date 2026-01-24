According to family members of the victims, between 20 and 40 people allegedly ambushed the wedding procession. They claimed the attack was planned in advance and carried out by a rival group from the village.

The attackers were reportedly armed with sticks, rods, iron bars, axes and rifles. As the procession passed through the area, the assailants launched a sudden and violent assault.

Firing reported during the attack

Family members alleged that the attackers opened fire during the assault. Deepak Nagar, a relative of the injured, claimed that around 20 to 25 rounds were fired.

“A wedding procession went from our village. Our father, grandfather, uncle and the entire family were part of it. During the milai ceremony, around 40 people arrived in vehicles and attacked us. They had sticks, axes and rifles. Around 20 to 25 rounds were fired,” he said, as reported by Bhaskar English.

He added that at least 10 members of the family were injured and that their condition was serious.