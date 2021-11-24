Madhya Pradesh: Avail 10% discount on liquor in this district if you are fully vaccinated

In a move to boost the vaccination drive, consumers who bring certificates of both doses of Covid vaccination will be given a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of liquor.

A whopping 10% discount will be given on purchase of liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district to people who will take the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The excise department in the district rolled out an order on Tuesday in a bid to boost vaccination drive in the region.

The discount will be provided to people at liquor shops in Sitamau Phatak, Bhunia Khedi and Old Bus Stand on the production of proof of both doses of Covid-19 vaccination, Mandsaur’s district excise officer Anil Sachan said on Tuesday.

“Consumers who bring certificates of both doses of Covid vaccination will be given a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of liquor. Also, special care will be taken to ensure that there is no misuse in the said work,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor. The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on Wednesday to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, authorities at Madhya Pradesh' Khandwa district have tightened the rules to buy liquor from stores. The district excise department earlier this month said consumers will not be allowed to buy alcohol if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie..." ANI quoted Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar as saying.

“According to the instructions given in the meeting called by the district administration Khandwa, at present every citizen has to be vaccinated under the mega vaccination campaign being run for the prevention of coronavirus infection in the district. For this it is directed that the sale of liquor from all the 55 county and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine," the order read.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed concern over people not turning up to take the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete vaccination of all eligible people.

In a milestone achievement, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday.