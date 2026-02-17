Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, highlighting the strengthening India-France strategic alliance. Macron is set to hold talks with PM Modi on defence, trade, and technology.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Hails Visit to Bolster Ties

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, noting that bilateral ties between India and France have evolved into a robust strategic alliance.

Highlighting progress since 2014, Chaturvedi noted that the visit is an important step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and France, particularly in areas such as defence and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "India and France have a long-standing relationship that has deepened over time, driven by shared democratic values and a commitment to a rules-based order. Since 2014, the relationship has deepened through the purchase of defence equipment, and we hope it will continue to strengthen. He is visiting on the sidelines of the AI summit and will be equally involved; he'll address it as well. We welcome him to India and hope for a stronger relationship in the time ahead."

Macron's India Visit Agenda

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, posters and hoardings welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron were put up across Mumbai as he began his official visit to India from February 16 to 19.

President Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas including defence, trade, technology, clean energy, and strategic partnerships.

Following engagements in Mumbai, the French President and the Prime Minister will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled visit to India, which runs through February 19.

MEA on 'Vibrant' Strategic Partnership

"Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

This is Macron's fourth visit to the country, at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)