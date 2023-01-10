Delhi sees third worst cold spell from January 3 to 9 in 23 years: IMD

A cold spell means the number of days people experienced which is in the range of 5 to 6 days. A similar situation was there in the year 2006 when the residents of Delhi had the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (January 10) said that Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and also gave a second cold spell warning from January 14.

Speaking to reporters, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD said that Delhi experienced a cold wave right from January 3-9 which is almost 5 days.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years. From the year 2000 to the year 2023, we find that the 3-9 Jan cold spell was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years," he said.

A cold spell means the number of days people experienced which is in the range of 5 to 6 days. A similar situation was there in the year 2006 when the residents of Delhi had the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. In 2013 also, a similar cold spell was recorded, and January 3-9 was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years.

IMD has also predicted rain, drizzle and snowfall on January 12, and a second cold spell on January 14.

Jenamani also said that there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan.

"For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir, mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on Jan 12. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between January 11-14," he said.

"There will be fresh cold spells over northwestern and Punjab. We have not confirmed but we are reviewing whether the daily temperature will further come down to three degrees or not. Western Disturbance is very active and there are chances that there might be a cold spell from Jan 14," he said.

He further said that there will be clouding and fresh moisture pertaining to the Western disturbance.

"So far, the condition is improving, but Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain in the worst condition," he said.