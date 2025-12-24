A West Bengal court has sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment for the mob lynching of a father and son in Samsherganj. The conviction, delivered nine months after the crime, is a landmark judgment under India's new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A West Bengal court on Tuesday sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment in connection with the brutal mob lynching of a father and son in Samsherganj, marking a significant conviction under India's new criminal laws. The verdict comes nine months after the double murder.

According to a post by the West Bengal Police on X (formerly Twitter), the incident occurred on April 12 in Jafarabad village under the Samsherganj Police Station in the Jangipur police district. The victims, Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan Das, were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in a violent incident that raised concerns over communal tension and law and order.

Investigation and Landmark Verdict

Following the killings, the state police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the case. After an extensive investigation, the SIT filed a chargesheet against 13 accused persons, presenting evidence to establish their involvement in the crime.

The court, while delivering its judgment on Tuesday, found all 13 accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment. The conviction is notable as it is only the second judgment in the country under section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals specifically with deaths caused by mob lynching, introduced as part of the new criminal laws.

Police Hail Verdict as Rebuttal to Misinformation

In its statement, West Bengal Police said the judgment stands as a strong rebuttal to what it described as "sustained and provocative misinformation" spread by certain vested interests with the intent to fuel communal unrest. The police reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against attempts to incite communal disharmony and said the verdict reflects their resolve to ensure justice through due process of law.

"We extend our special thanks to the SIT, Jangipur Police District and the Special Public Prosecutor, Shri Bivas Chatterjee, for ensuring justice and conviction for the guilty within just nine months," said the state police. (ANI)