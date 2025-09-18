Rupinder Kaur Pandher, 71, a US citizen, was brutally killed in Ludhiana by a court typist allegedly at the behest of her UK-based groom. Her body was burned and dumped in a drain. Police have arrested the accused and booked the NRI groom.

Ludhiana: A 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, was brutally bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat and her body set on fire before being dumped in a drain, police investigations have revealed. The shocking crime is alleged to have been orchestrated by her intended bridegroom, a UK-based NRI.

From Matrimonial Website to Tragedy

Pandher had traveled from Seattle to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, an England-based NRI originally from Ludhiana, who was to be her bridegroom. However, Grewal later refused to marry her.

The two had initially connected on a matrimonial website and started dating, police said.

“Grewal did not want to marry Pandher and asked Singh to eliminate her. The NRI promised to pay Rs 50 lakh to Singh for killing the woman and that he would help him move abroad after the crime,” police added.

Betrayed by a Trusted Confidant

Sukhjeet Singh, a typist in the Ludhiana court and a resident of Kila Raipur in Ludhiana Patti, was arrested for allegedly carrying out the murder. Singh had been entrusted with Pandher’s power of attorney and she was living in his house, authorities said.

According to the police, “On July 12, Singh allegedly hit Pandher with a baseball bat, which led to her death. He then set the body on fire using coal, packed her remains in gunny bags and dumped them in a drain.” Some of Pandher’s skeletal remains have been recovered.

Singh had even lodged an FIR in August claiming that Pandher had left for Delhi to catch a flight to Canada, police said. This was reportedly done to avoid suspicion.

Family Suspicion and Embassy Alert

Pandher’s sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when her mobile phone went unreachable on July 24. She alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed local police to investigate.

The police have also recovered Pandher’s damaged iPhone.

“The accused damaged her iPhone using a hammer, which has also been recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh.

Authorities further revealed that Singh had his house painted after the crime in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigation Underway, Groom Booked

Singh has confessed to killing Pandher in his house. Grewal, who remains abroad, has also been booked in the case. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder and the role of others who may have been involved.