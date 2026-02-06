A chilling CCTV video has surfaced capturing the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar city in the early hours of Friday.

A chilling CCTV video has surfaced capturing the killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar city in the early hours of Friday. The daylight attack unfolded around 7.35 am in the upscale Model Town area. The visuals show Oberoi stepping out after offering prayers, unlocking his Mahindra Thar parked outside and preparing to leave.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As Oberoi settled into the driver’s seat, a man in a hoodie calmly walked up to the SUV and, from point-blank range, fired multiple shots at him while he was still seated in the car. The footage reveals that the assailant deliberately waited for Oberoi to get inside the vehicle, leaving him little chance to escape.

Moments after opening fire, the shooter fled towards a scooter that came from a nearby lane, escaping swiftly with an accomplice. The entire attack lasted barely 10 seconds.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police said Oberoi sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died. At least two attackers were involved in the killing and several bullets were fired before they fled the scene.

A manhunt has been launched, with police scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the murder.

Oberoi’s wife, Simarjot Kaur, had contested last year’s municipal corporation elections on an AAP ticket. Oberoi was known to be close to Rajwinder Thiara, the party’s in-charge for the Jalandhar Cantt constituency. A financier by profession, he was also involved in the property business and resided in the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar area of Jalandhar.