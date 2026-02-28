The CBI filed a Disproportionate Assets case against a former Ordnance Factory CGM for amassing Rs 55.58 lakh, 73.28% above his known income. Searches in Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Kanpur led to the seizure of documents, cash, and jewellery.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case on February 26, against the then Chief General Manager of Ordnance Equipment Factory, Hazratpur, Firozabad, who is presently posted at Troop Comforts Ltd. Training Academy, Kanpur, an official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the statement, the accused officer belongs to the Indian Ordnance Factory Services (Batch 1998). It has been alleged that during the period from April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2025, he illicitly enriched himself and has pecuniary resources amounting to Rs 55,58,471, which is 73.28 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income, and which he allegedly cannot satisfactorily account for.

Searches Conducted Across Four Cities

After registration of the case, search warrants were obtained from the competent court, and searches were conducted on February 27, 2026, at five residential and office premises linked to the accused in Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly and Kanpur.

Assets and Documents Seized

During the searches, the CBI recovered and seized several incriminating documents related to immovable properties, bank passbooks, credit cards and vehicles.

Details of three residential properties located in Agra, Lucknow and Bareilly were obtained. The flat in Agra was reportedly purchased in 2025, while the flat in Lucknow was purchased in 2023.

Jewellery worth approximately Rs 49 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh were also recovered from the residential premises of the accused in Agra and Lucknow.

Documents about various expenses and investments were also seized during the search operations.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)