Odisha police arrested a man for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Angul. In a separate incident in Gajapati, a minor boy who allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl confessed and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Arrest in Angul Rape and Murder Case

Odisha police have arrested an accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl near NTPC Kaniha, police said on Saturday.

Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Jain confirmed that a specialized team, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit and a dog squad, processed the crime scene. Based on allegations from the victim's family, authorities registered an FIR under sections relating to rape and murder.

Jain said that the arrest was made within 24 hours following the formation of the team after the victim's body was discovered on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters, the SP said. "On 26 February, we received a report of a 12-year-old minor missing at the NTPC Police Station. On the morning of 27 February, her body was found near by village, and as the family alleged, we registered an FIR under sections relating to rape and murder. The case has been handed over to DSP IUCAW, Jogeswari Behera. I, along with other senior officers, visited the spot accompanied by the FSL team and the dog squad. A special team was formed to arrest the absconding accused. Within 24 hours, we arrested the accused and took his confession statement. The crime scene is being reconstructed, and the post-mortem and other reports are being collected to file a strong case before the court."

Separate Sexual Assault Case in Gajapati District

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by another minor boy in the Chandragiri outpost area under Mohana police station in Odisha's Gajapati district, according to the police on February 9.

The rape case has been registered under appropriate sections of BNS and POCSO in Gajapati district, with the accused minor boy confessing to the crime.

Speaking to ANI, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Jatin Kumar Panda informed that the minor victim's medical examination has been done. He added that the statements of the victim as well as the accused have been recorded, in which the accused confessed to the assault.

"A case has been registered based on a complaint. After the investigation, the allegations were found to be true. Our SDPO and I visited the spot. The minor girl's medical examination and statement recording have been completed. The statement of the juvenile delinquent has also been recorded. He has confessed to his crime," he said.

The SP further stated that the accused has been produced before the Justice Juvenile Board, according to which, further action will be taken. He said that the deadline to complete the investigation in the case has been set to 15 days. (ANI)