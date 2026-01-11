IndiaAI, MeitY, and the UP government will host the UP Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 in Lucknow on Jan 12-13. The event will focus on AI in governance, healthcare, and public service, serving as a precursor to the national summit.

IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, are set to host the Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 in Lucknow on 12-13 January 2026. Showcasing cutting-edge deployments of artificial intelligence in governance and public service delivery, and aligning state-level initiatives with the ambitions of the IndiaAI Mission.

According to an official release, the Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 marks a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India, from February 16-20, 2026, and is part of the national series of eight Regional AI Impact Conferences being organised across the country.

Conference to Focus on Responsible AI Adoption

The Lucknow Conference will convene senior policymakers, state and central government officials, global institutions, industry leaders, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the responsible, inclusive and scalable adoption of AI, with a particular focus on healthcare systems, digital public infrastructure, economic growth and social good.

Agenda and Key Sessions

Across two days, the Conference will feature plenary sessions examining the global AI landscape, AI-driven healthcare delivery, state-level readiness and capacity building, digital public infrastructure for health, AI-enabled diagnostics and clinical innovation, and workforce empowerment, alongside startup showcases, hackathon outcomes and industry-led demonstrations, aimed at translating policy intent into real-world, population-scale impact.

IndiaAI Working Group Meeting

In the run-up to the Conference, the meeting of the IndiaAI Working Group on "AI for Economic Growth and Social Good" will be held in Lucknow on 12 January 2026 in a hybrid format, jointly convened by MeitY, IndiaAI and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the release stated.

The Working Group forms a core pillar of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 process and brings together member countries, international organisations, policymakers and domain experts to advance convergence on priority AI issues that require global collaboration.

Building on UP's Digital Momentum

The Uttar Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 will build on the State's growing momentum in digital governance, healthcare innovation and technology-led public service delivery to demonstrate real-world AI deployments across health systems, digital public infrastructure and state-led use cases, while fostering collaboration between governments, industry, academia and startups under the IndiaAI framework.

Outcomes from the IndiaAI Working Group Meeting, the Conference deliberations, and associated ecosystem engagements are expected to feed into the national roadmap for the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing the Government of India's commitment to safe, secure and trustworthy AI for public good, the release noted.

