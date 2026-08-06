Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran criticised the state's Budget and Agriculture Budget, calling them an "empty vessel". He said the budgets failed to meet expectations, lacked new initiatives, and broke several election promises.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Thursday criticised the state government's Budget and Agriculture Budget, saying that both failed to meet people's expectations and lacked new announcements or development-oriented initiatives for the people of the state. Reacting to the Budget presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Nagendran said that neither the state Budget tabled on Wednesday nor the Agriculture Budget presented on Thursday contained measures that addressed the concerns of various sections of society.

'Empty vessel', increased borrowing

Criticising the government's financial proposals, he said the Budget was like "an empty vessel that makes the loudest noise." He also pointed out that capital expenditure had been reduced while the government's borrowing had increased. He said that, "Although the government had promised several schemes during the election campaign, none of those promises had found a place in the budget."

Allegations of unfulfilled poll promises

The BJP leader further alleged that the Budget did not include any new schemes aimed at youth or the Gen Z population. He claimed that several election promises, including Rs 4,000 assistance for students, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, free LPG cylinders, Rs 10 lakh accident insurance for online delivery workers, a welfare board for them, and health insurance, had all been omitted from the budget. He added, "Last year, Rs 44 crore was allocated for the School Education Department, whereas this year the TVK government has allocated only Rs 2 crore.

Nagendran's remarks came after Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth presented the state's Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, a day after state Finance Minister Marie Wilson presented the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Neglect towards farmers and fishermen

The BJP state president also alleged that the government's promise of providing Rs 15,000 assistance to farmers had not been fulfilled. In addition, he further criticised the "reduction of Rs 700 crore in the Agriculture Budget, saying it reflected neglect towards farmers." He described this as deeply disappointing in a country where agriculture remains the livelihood of millions. Nagendran also pointed out that the promised Rs 20,000 assistance for fishermen was absent from the budget.

Lack of infrastructure focus

Nagendran further stated that for a state to achieve progress, infrastructure such as roads and bridges must be strengthened. However, he claimed that the budget contained no major announcements concerning such infrastructure development.