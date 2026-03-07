On Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2026, PM Modi hailed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana for providing affordable, quality medicines. He noted that Jan Aushadhi Kendras help families save on healthcare and receive proper treatment.

On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2026, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all those who have been positively impacted by the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

PM Modi said that this initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to quality medicines at affordable prices. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, countless families are saving on healthcare expenses and receiving proper treatment, Modi added.

The Prime Minister also shared a glimpse of the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

About Jan Aushadhi Diwas and PMBJP

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Week-long events are organized across the country from March 1st to 7th to support this initiative.

The "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)" was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings. The initiative aims to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the public through dedicated outlets called Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK).

