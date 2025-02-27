On CCTV, Ghaziabad woman runs car over child playing in society, flees the scene (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a woman driver ran her car over a 5-year-old child playing in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

In a disturbing incident, a woman driver ran her car over a 5-year-old child playing in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident that occurred in the SG Grand Society of Raj Nagar Extension was captured on CCTV camera installed in society and its video has gone viral on social media. 

The video footage shows a Honda City car entering society and running over the child, who was playing inside the campus. The front wheel of the vehicle passed over the child's body. Despite suffering serious injuries, the child miraculously survived.

According to reports, the driver, identified as Sandhya, briefly stopped to check on the child but then fled the scene. Reports suggest that she was driving her husband Amit’s car at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, the child's father lodged a complaint at the Nandgram police station. The child sustained severe injuries, including a fractured right thigh-bone, and multiple wounds on his right hand, left leg, and back.

Based on child's father complaint, a case has been registered against the woman.

