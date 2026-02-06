Rajasthan Police arrested a woman, Anju, her lover, and two accomplices for staging a "hit-and-run" to murder her husband of three months, Ashish. Anju led him to a secluded spot where the others attacked and strangled him before the cover-up.

Rajasthan Police investigation on Friday revealed a cold-blooded staged "hit-and-run" in the shocking Sri Ganganagar "honeymoon murder." Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said that a woman, Anju, has been arrested for plotting her husband Ashish's murder with her lover Sanju and two others. The couple had been married for just 3 months, but Anju was unhappy and wanted out.

Staged 'Hit-and-Run' Raises Suspicions

"On January 31st, a complainant registered a case at our police station, stating that his nephew had been hit by an unknown vehicle while walking on a road at night, resulting in his death.... When the FSL team was called, and senior officers visited the site, certain aspects seemed suspicious. A team was immediately formed, and an investigation was launched... The shocking revelation was that Ashish's wife, Anju, was the main culprit. This was not an accident, but a case of murder... Ashish and Anju had been married for 3 months, but Anju was unhappy with the marriage. She was already in a relationship with a man named Sanju...," said Duhan.

The Murder Plot: An Affair and a 'Kill Zone'

The "hit-and-run" staged on January 31st was a calculated attempt to exploit the isolation of Rajasthan's rural roads, but as is often the case, digital footprints and inconsistent testimonies likely tripped up the conspirators.

Despite being married for only 90 days, Anju was reportedly maintaining an ongoing relationship with her lover, Sanju. She viewed her husband, Ashish, as an obstacle to her previous life. Under the guise of a routine evening walk--an activity intended to build trust--she led Ashish to a pre-arranged "kill zone" on a deserted stretch of road. Sanju and two hired accomplices did not just rely on a vehicle; they actively strangled Ashish to ensure the murder was "completed" before attempting to frame it as a traffic accident.

SP Details Pre-Planned Ambush

"Since Ashish always went for a walk at night after dinner, Anju initially started walking with him on the road. Then, while planning with Sanju, she enlisted the help of two of Sanju's friends, Rohit and Badal. On the night of January 31st, these three friends hid in the bushes along a deserted road. When Anju and her husband, Ashish, went for a walk, she deliberately led him to that secluded road. Upon arriving there, the three accomplices immediately attacked him. To ensure his death, they also strangled him...," said Sri Ganganagar SP.

Four Arrested as Conspiracy Unravels

Police suspect foul play due to inconsistencies in Anju's statement and evidence from phone records showing her regular contact with Sanju. The four accused have been arrested, and the case is being investigated as a premeditated murder. "The police have arrested these four accused individuals," said Duhan.

This case has sent shockwaves through the Sri Ganganagar district, highlighting the extreme measures individuals take when trapped between traditional societal expectations (the marriage) and personal desires. (ANI)