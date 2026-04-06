'Shifa-e-Insaniyat' organised a free medical camp in Lucknow to honour Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israel strike. His son Mojtaba Khamenei is the new leader amid an ongoing war and energy crisis.

Medical Camp in Lucknow Honours Late Iranian Leader

A free medical camp was organised by 'Shifa-e-Insaniyat' at Karbala Dayanatuddaulah in Saadatganj, Lucknow, in the memory of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A team comprising 10 MBBS and MD doctors participated in the medical camp, examining patients on the spot and distributing free medicines.

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Maulana Faiz Mashhadi, one of the organisers, stated that people are paying tribute to Ayatollah Ali in various ways. He remarked that through this medical camp, not only is a tribute being paid to him, but a message of humanity and service is also being conveyed. The Maulana observed that the world today is divided into two camps: those who inflict suffering upon others, and those who are dedicated to the service of humanity. Through this initiative, an effort was made to foster brotherhood and humanity within society by extending assistance to the needy.

West Asia Tensions Escalate After Khamenei's Killing

Tensions escalated in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Afterwards, Iran also launched retaliatory strikes against US bases in Gulf countries and against Israel, which resulted in a global energy crisis after Tehran-imposed blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas supply, between 20 and 25 million barrels per day, is shipped.

Mojtaba Khamenei Appointed New Supreme Leader

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

The war remains ongoing with no clear end in sight. International organisations and several governments have called for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy. However, with both sides continuing military operations and accusing each other of aggression, the conflict risks turning into a prolonged regional war with significant global consequences. (ANI)