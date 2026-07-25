Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the NEET row, calling him India's 'past' and students the 'future.' He demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a demand also made by the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Rahul Gandhi Backs Protesting Students, Attacks PM Modi

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing NEET protests, describing him as India's "past" while calling the protesting students the country's "future," asserting that the Prime Minister cannot fight them. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said that the entire government system was targeting the youth, but assured the protesting students that they should hold their ground. "This is the system that is attacking them. I told them inside: do not worry. No amount of strength from the entire Indian government--every single person in the government--can move you from there. Let them do whatever they want. If they want to stop or threaten you, they can try. We are not going to step back. They are the future of India, and no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past; the past can never fight the future," he said.

Gandhi further demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the students' demand for the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Finally, the person running this system, the Prime Minister of Hindustan--who stays up late making videos and claimed yesterday that 'very good suggestions were received'--needs to understand that this is not about suggestions; the demand is for Dharmendra Pradhan's removal. The main person in charge must apologize to these students, as they have been beaten, attacked, and disrespected," he added.

Agitation to Persist Until Education Minister Resigns, Say Activists

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party's agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post. Speaking to reporters, Dipke expressed relief over Wangchuk's health but remained firm on the movement's primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

Reiterating the party's stance on negotiations with the Centre, the CJP leader emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground. "Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk Defends Decision to End Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk hit out at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk also questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. The activist further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

After a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)