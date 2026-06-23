Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Lucknow fire site and the hospital where injured students are being treated. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered an SIT probe, suspended four officials, and police have made three arrests in the case.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and met those injured in the tragic fire incident at a coaching centre in the city's Aliganj area, which claimed the lives of 15 students and left several others injured.

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Rajnath Singh Meets Victims, Assures Probe

During his visit to the hospital, Singh interacted with the injured persons undergoing treatment and enquired about their health condition. He also met doctors and senior officials at KGMU to review the medical care being provided to the victims and assess the overall situation in the aftermath of the incident.

The Defence Minister later held discussions with hospital authorities regarding the treatment and recovery of the injured and was briefed about the measures being taken to ensure proper medical assistance for those admitted to the facility.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the site of the devastating fire in Aliganj, where he inspected the affected building and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He reiterated the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and said accountability would be fixed once the inquiry is completed.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital, Rajnath Singh said, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. I personally visited the site where it occurred to assess the situation, and I visited the hospital to see the injured patients admitted there. They are receiving proper treatment. Many individuals who were discharged after receiving preliminary medical care have already left. 2-3 patients remain here, and they are undergoing appropriate treatment without any issues."

"The Chief Minister has personally stated that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted and accountability will be fixed where necessary; however, any conclusions can only be drawn once the investigation is complete," he added.

Probe Ordered, Officials Suspended, Arrests Made

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate constitution of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into the tragedy.

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were also suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident. The suspended officials include Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer (Collection), Electricity Department, Jankipuram; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Station Safety Officer (FSSO), Fire Department, Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA); and Pramod Pandey, Junior Engineer, LDA.

Police have also initiated legal action in connection with the incident. At Aliganj Police Station, a case has been registered under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Three Accused Arrested

Three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla and Tushak Krishna Jaiswal, have been arrested in connection with the case, while further legal proceedings are underway.

15 Students Killed in Coaching Centre Fire

The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway. (ANI)