UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced judicial reforms and skill development initiatives. Separately, Lucknow was named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a move hailed by PM Modi and the CM, recognising the city's rich Awadhi culinary heritage.

CM Yogi on Judicial Reforms and Skill Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday spoke of the state's commitment to judicial reform and capacity building, announcing infrastructure development at the Judicial Training and Research Institute. The Chief Minister highlighted the government's focus on continuous training and skill development for judicial officers, prosecutors, police, and administrative officers. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), CM Yogi said, "New hostels, sports complexes and modern training rooms are also being constructed at our Judicial Training and Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh. The government is also working with full commitment for the continuous training and skill development of judicial officers, prosecutors, police and administrative officers..."

Lucknow Named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Earlier, on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state after Lucknow was officially included in UNESCO's 'Creative City of Gastronomy' list. He said India's traditions, culture, and values are continuously gaining new recognition on the global stage under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's traditions, culture, and values are continuously gaining new recognition and prestige on the global stage. Heartfelt congratulations to the residents of the state on this historic achievement," CM Yogi said in a post on X in Hindi. The designation was announced by UNESCO on October 31, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN). With this, Lucknow also becomes the second Indian city to be added to UCCN's gastronomy category, following Hyderabad's designation in 2019, a release stated.

PM Modi Hails Global Recognition

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Lucknow after the city earned a special place on the global culinary map. UNESCO has named Lucknow a Creative City of Gastronomy, recognising its famous and diverse food heritage. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his happiness, saying, "Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness."

A Boost for Tourism and Culture

Union Minister of Culture and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the news on X, saying, "Lucknow has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India's rich gastronomic traditions. This honour enhances Lucknow's global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network." He credited the recognition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding, "Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India's timeless traditions, culture, and values continue to attain unprecedented recognition and respect on the global stage."

About the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Announcing the designation, UNESCO paid tribute to Lucknow's historic Awadhi cuisine as well as its flair for culinary creativity. The city is renowned for many distinct dishes, including its succulent kebabs and distinctive take on biryani. With this recognition, Lucknow becomes one of 408 cities across more than 100 countries that have been acknowledged for their contributions to creative industries such as crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. This year, architecture has been introduced as a new creative field within the network, as per the press release. (ANI)