Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth visited Pangode military station, interacting with serving soldiers and veterans. He honored seven retired military officials who have proven their expertise in various fields after their service.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army Southern Command Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth visited Pangode military station on Friday. He interacted with the serving soldiers and retired military personnel. He also honored Retired Military Officials who have proven their expertise in various fields.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Distinguished Veterans Honoured

According to the Defence Ministry, seven retired military officials were honoured. Those retired military officials are Former CEO of Technopark, Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), Former Nursing Officer Lt.Col. P.Jeevno (Retd), President of Raksha Bhavan Charitable Society Subedar Joseph Antony (Retd), 82-year-old excellent painting artist Havildar A. Sukumaran Nair (Retd), Writer and Poet Dafedar Joy NI (Retd)., who received the Ponkunnam Varkey Award in 2024 and the Ezhuthachan Award in 2025 were honoured.

Furthermore, Retired Navy official Varghese D'Cruz, who has shown talent in the field of sports, and renowned poet Subedar Baburaj D (Retd), whose book titled "Dwandhwa Prassa Praasaadham" in Malayalam, was recorded in the Kerala Book Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, were honoured.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Anurag Upadhyaya, senior officers, soldiers and ex-servicemen attended the ceremony.