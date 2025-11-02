Lt Gen Avinash Das, an accomplished ENT surgeon with 40 years of service, has taken charge as Commandant of the Army Hospital R&R in New Delhi. An AFMC Pune alumnus, he is recognized for his clinical expertise and exemplary leadership.

Lieutenant General Avinash Das, an accomplished ENT surgeon with nearly four decades of experience in the Armed Forces Medical Services, assumed charge as the Commandant of the Army Hospital Research & Referral (R&R) in the national capital here on November 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Distinguished Career

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, he brings with him a rich blend of clinical expertise, leadership and experience across key administrative and command appointments, a release said. Das has held important positions, including Senior Advisor in Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt and Command Hospital, Lucknow.

Throughout his illustrious career, Lt Gen Avinash Das has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication, earning numerous accolades, including COAS, CISC, and GOC-in-C commendation cards, it said. As Commandant, Command Hospital (Northern Command), Udhampur, he was instrumental in shifting the entire Command Hospital, Udhampur, to a new, state-of-the-art hospital building.

Elevating Medical Standards

His appointment as Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) is expected to further elevate the hospital's standards, drawing from his vast experience to provide exceptional medical care to the Armed Forces and beyond. (ANI)