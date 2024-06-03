LS Elections 2024: In open letter, Kharge urges bureaucracy to follow Constitution, act without ill-will

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote an open letter to the country's bureaucracy on the eve of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any Unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day," he wrote.

"We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India," he said.

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha Election s2024 will be held from 8 am onwards on Tuesday.

"In this hope that India remains truly Democratic in nature, I extend good wishes to each one of you, and expect that our eternal ideals of the Constitution remain untarnished," the Congress chief said.

In his address to all civil servants and officers, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his sentiments both as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and as the President of the Indian National Congress.

He extended his congratulations to the Election Commission of India, the Central Armed Forces, state police forces, civil servants, district collectors, volunteers, and all individuals within the bureaucracy who contributed to the successful and historic execution of the massive general elections.

"Our inspiration and India's First Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel famously called the civil servants as the 'Steel frame of India'. The people of India are well aware that it is the Indian National Congress which established numerous institutions, laid their solid foundation, and devised mechanisms for their independence, on the basis of the Constitution of India," the Congress chief said.

"Independence of the institutions is paramount, for every civil servant takes oath of the Constitution that they 'will faithfully and conscientiously discharge their duties and will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will'," he said.

"In this spirit we expect every bureaucrat and officer – from top to bottom of the hierarchy, to discharge their duties in the spirit of the Constitution, without any coercion, threat, pressure or intimidation either from the ruling party/coalition or from the opposition party/coalition," Kharge said in his letter.

He emphasized that the Congress, guided by the Constitution crafted by inspirational founding members like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu, and numerous others, not only established a robust governance framework but also guaranteed affirmative action by incorporating representation for marginalized communities within the bureaucracy and civil society.

"The last decade has witnessed a systemic pattern to assault, undermine and suppress our autonomous institutions by the ruling party. India's Democratic ethos are being consequently damaged. There is a widespread tendency to turn India into a regimental dictatorship. We are increasingly seeing some institutions shedding their independence and brazenly following the diktats of the ruling party. Some have completely adopted their style of communication, their way of functioning, and in some cases even their political rhetoric," Kharge said.

But it is not their fault, he said. "With brute power, threat, coercive mechanisms and misuse of agencies, this tendency to bow to the powers that have become a way for their short-term survival. Even though, in this denigration, India's Constitution and Democracy have become a casualty."

He further asserted that the "will of the people" stands supreme, emphasizing the desire for the Indian bureaucracy to reclaim its stature as the 'Steel Frame of India,' as envisioned by Sardar Patel.

"Indian National Congress now urges the entire bureaucracy, to adhere to the Constitution, enact their duties, and serve the nation, without fear, favour and ill-will against anybody," Kharge concluded.

